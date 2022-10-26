Two young Border businesswomen are in the process of restoring a derelict Wodonga building to expand on their respective ventures.
The two-storey building on Elgin Boulevard, next to the Shell service station, will in November become the new home for The Beauty Hub, Lorum Lashes and drive through coffee shop Murphy's Lane.
It's been more than 10 years since the building was last in operation after it was previously used as a roadhouse, accommodation, a restaurant and most recently a car dealership.
The Beauty Hub owner Bree Armstrong, 24, opened her Wodonga salon in the Crystal Court complex on South Street in 2019, but the business has quickly outgrown the space.
Ms Armstrong regularly drove past the property on Elgin Boulevard on her way to work and thought it would be perfect for a salon, so she set about tracking down the owner.
After conversations with landlord Mark Seaton, owner of previous business on the site, Seaton Motors, in June, a lease was agreed upon and restoration work began in readiness for a move by the end of the year.
A reception desk and one beauty room is on the bottom level, while upstairs is a range of additional rooms to offer various services such as massages, makeup, eyebrows, nails and spray tanning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We restored all the old hardwood floors upstairs, which took a few weeks and a few other bits and pieces. We've done nearly all of it ourselves apart from the plumbing and electrical," Ms Armstrong said.
"We've made a dedicated couples retreat room for mothers and daughters or partners.
"We've also made a beauty room that's easily accessible downstairs. If someone was to come in with a wheelchair, they can still access everything the same as what is upstairs.
"Otherwise we're mainly just doubling our retail range, but our services will be the same."
Ms Armstrong said the business was closed for more than 20 weeks due to COVID lockdowns since 2020, but it managed to bounce back stronger each time.
"We want to be really big with the retail and we had no more space where are," she said.
"I brought another business as well called Lorum Lashes selling false eyelashes and stuff like that. I needed an office space for that, so I've been able to put that business in here too.
"We sell those products in the salon, but I also run an E-commerce business for it as well."
Murphy's Lane is the brainchild of electrician Taylah Gerecke, also 24, who was ready for a change and keen to spend more time closer to home having worked away for many years.
Ms Gerecke has also been heavily involved in the renovations of the building and completed the electrical work for the coffee shop.
"This is a big change for me. I'm running a bit of a risk so I can be home more," she said.
"There's one other drive through coffee place in Wodonga, but it's more in the industrial area. It's convenient here because you can get fuel, grab a coffee and go across to Mitre 10 or VicRoads.
"You can still walk in as well and we'll have a seating area set up out the front. We won't have tables indoors, but considering how much shade you get from the trees, it should be a nice spot.
"I've got a young woman on board as a barista as well."
Murphy's Lane will be supplied by Lord's Coffee in Newcastle and has also partnered with West Albury burger shop and milk bar Frankies, who will provide pastries to be sold in store.
"Lots of people are keen. There's so many people walking past that are really excited that there's locals in this area," Ms Gerecke said.
"People might want to come through and get a coffee and get their nails done."
The businesses will stage a combined a grand opening on Saturday, November 5, from 9am to 2pm with sales and giveaways on offer to customers.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.