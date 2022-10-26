FIVE years ago Mexican fast food restaurant chain Mad Mex put faith in Albury when it opened only its second regional outlet in the country.
Mad Mex operates 70 restaurants across Australia and New Zealand, almost exclusively in city areas.
Mad Mex Albury franchisees Jim and Linda Ainsworth, who had two decades of hospitality experience, wanted to bring a fresh alternative to the Border.
Mr Ainsworth wasn't overly familiar with Mad Mex when he first encountered the brand.
"The first two years when establishing a new restaurant are always challenging, of course, and we rode a rollercoaster with COVID-19 on top of that, but things are looking like they're clearing up, and there's a very exciting future for the restaurant," he said.
"We had an explosion in deliveries through Menulog; we were geared up for Menulog before COVID-19 but we went from deliveries being 10 per cent of sales to 25 to 30 per cent now."
During their five-year tenure, Mr Ainsworth said highlights included being named Mad Mex Franchisee of the Year in 2020.
"It was an honour to be recognised by the whole group," Mr Ainsworth said.
"Other highlights are that we seem to attract great customers!"
Mr and Mrs Ainsworth moved to Albury during 1989 and started in Subway outlets in 2000.
They sold their health food store Healthy Life in West End Plaza during 2014 and their Subway stores three years later.
"The quality of the food matters so much to a franchise," Mr Ainsworth said.
"But location is also so important, and the Mad Mex restaurant looks great."
Now that Mad Mex Albury was well established with 17 staff, Mr Ainsworth would step back a little to pursue other passions.
"I intend to back off from the day-to-day bustle a little; I want to give back," he said.
"I'd love to explore doing a podcast in which I speak with others about business, life etc. Everybody has a story to tell, and I find that people are always curious to know more about business."
Mad Mex Albury will celebrate its fifth birthday on Thursday from 5pm with discounts, giveaways and a DJ.
