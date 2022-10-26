The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mad Mex celebrates fifth anniversary in Albury

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated October 26 2022 - 8:19am, first published 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mad Mex Albury franchisee Jim Ainsworth has overcome unprecedented challenges in the outlet's first five years. Picture by Mark Jesser

FIVE years ago Mexican fast food restaurant chain Mad Mex put faith in Albury when it opened only its second regional outlet in the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.