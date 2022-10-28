The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ramsay Health Care to sell Wodonga's Murray Valley Private Hospital, first built as Clyde Cameron College

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
October 28 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief executive of Ramsay Health Care's three Border hospitals Sheryl Keir and Andrew Dixon, of LJ Colquhoun Dixon Commercial Real Estate, at Murray Valley Private Hospital in Wodonga, which is to be sold. Picture by Ash Smith

Wodonga's private hospital site is tipped to sell for in excess of $5 million after it was placed on the market this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.