Talented teenager Ewan Mackinlay has ruled out playing VFL next year.
The nineteen-year-old signed with Lavington earlier this week in a major boost to the Panthers returning to finals after missing the top-five by percentage this year.
Mackinlay said he is committed to spending the whole season at Lavington Sports Ground.
"I was toying with the idea of playing somewhere in Melbourne but after speaking to Lavington and coach Adam Schneider I thought a year in the O&M would be the best for my development," Mackinlay said.
"I just wanted to spend a season at the same club and focus on my development.
"I just feel that consistency will be the best fit and to play at the same level in contrast to chopping and changing from the VFL to the O&M."
Mackinlay enjoyed a breakout year playing for the Murray Bushrangers, Essendon in the VFL and junior club Holbrook where he was part of the Brookers' drought-breaking flag.
Despite being on the recruiting radar of a host of different clubs, Mackinlay said it was an easy decision to join the Panthers.
Mackinlay's cousin, Andrew, played in the Panthers' most recent flag in 2019 before returning to his home club this year to win a second flag.
"I didn't speak to too many clubs to be honest," he said.
"AB (Andrew) reminds me that he won a flag at Lavington quite often.
"He jokes with me that I've got big boots to fill and that I need to step out of his shadow.
"So having that link to the club did appeal to me.
"I've only heard good things about 'Schneids' and the way he goes about his coaching.
"He obviously did a fantastic job this year with a relatively young group and was probably stiff not to play finals in the end."
Mackinlay made his senior debut for Holbrook in 2019 while still eligible to play thirds.
He admitted he achieved a lot more this season than he thought was possible at the start of the year.
"It's been a bit of a whirlwind this year to be honest," he said.
"At the end of last season I didn't have much else on my mind other than spending another year with Holbrook.
"But I decided I wanted to have a crack at Bushrangers and did the pre-season and was fortunate enough to get picked.
"I was pretty happy with that and then to be able to play VFL was a huge surprise but a great experience.
"It was a huge shock when I received a phone call from Essendon inviting me to play a few matches with them in the VFL.
"Then I was lucky enough to finish the season on the ultimate high and walk back into playing in a flag with my home club at 19 which meant a helluva lot to me."
Mackinlay said he will cherish forever following in his father's George footsteps and playing in a flag with Holbrook.
George passed away three years ago after a battle with cancer, not long after witnessing Ewan make his senior debut for the Brookers.
George played 216 senior matches for the Brookers including the club's 1985 grand final triumph over Wodonga Demons.
"To win a flag at Holbrook this year alongside my brother, Hamish, was awesome," Mackinlay said.
"We haven't played a lot of footy together and it was a special moment with mum watching, my sister and most of the family."
