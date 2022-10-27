A Wangaratta eatery owner says she had been worried how she'd be represented in a reality kitchen transformation television series, but the portrayal was accurate.
Ms Sorrensen said she was "pleasantly surprised" watching the episode she featured in.
"We were very nervous to see the final cut, so last night we were happy with it," she said.
The show sees award-winning chef Colin Fassnidge visit a different struggling restaurant each week to uncover why they are on the brink of collapse, before relaunching them in only five days.
"We're stale...Mark and I have been here for 22 years," she said.
"We just needed someone to come in and give us a boot up the backside and say you need to open your eyes and have a new lease on life...that's what Colin did."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
