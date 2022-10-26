A MUSIC fan who spent nearly $1000 on VIP tickets for the cancelled Borderline Music and Arts Festival is convinced she "has lost her money".
Kelley Latta said she had tried in vain to contact the event organisers for a refund, facing disconnected telephone numbers and bouncing emails.
Meanwhile, Wodonga Council which said it had initially supported the event, yesterday distanced itself from the issue saying, "While a sponsorship arrangement was in place, Wodonga Council had not provided any financial support to the Borderline event."
Ms Latta said it was "a cruel disappointment" to miss out on seeing Jimmy Barnes at the event, especially after her friends had flown from Queensland to see the show.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I'm now 100 per cent sure I'm not getting my money back," she said. "We could afford to get the VIP tickets for $900 and can wear the loss, but a lot of people have lost a lot of money.
"I just want to know who I can turn to, who I can approach, find some avenue to get a refund ... everywhere I have turned has amounted to nothing."
An email from Borderline Music and Arts Festival sent to ticket buyers stated: "Please ignore ridiculous comments saying that you have been scammed ... this event is supported by Wodonga Council and the Australian government ... so you can rest assured you're in safe hands."
Wodonga Council manager of tourism and cultural services Kim Strang said the council was disappointed to learn the festival scheduled for October 8 at Gateway Lakes had been cancelled.
"We encourage anyone with questions about the cancellation to contact the organisers, Borderline Music Festival," Ms Strang said.
"Wodonga has a strong history of hosting successful events on Gateway Island and we look forward to the staging of the Crowded House and Red Hot Summer concerts, which are being presented by organisers who have hosted previous events at the site and are not connected to the Borderline event."
Festival organisers did not reply to requests from The Border Mail for comment.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.