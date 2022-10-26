A Riverina council says the NSW Government's $50 million investment to improve roads is a start, but damage to roads had been "shocking" since ongoing rain.
Large potholes have opened up on many North East and Border roads in the last few weeks, causing safety fears.
Berrigan mayor Matt Hannan said the money was "a start", but more was needed.
"The roads around southern NSW, the Riverina and even into eastern parts of Victoria are just shocking, so there needs to be something done," he said.
"I've had some conversations with some ministers in the government and roads are the single biggest infrastructure investment we're going to need."
Federation mayor Pat Bourke said he'd never seen the roads this bad.
"We need to start somewhere, and this fund will enable us to do that," he said.
"We still have a long way to go, with the damage bill within our LGA expected to be in the millions.
"We will continue to inspect road damage and advocate to our State and Federal members for more funding opportunities for our regions."
Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich welcomed the funding.
"There are 578 kilometres of roads within the Albury LGA, with a significant number of those roads impacted by potholes due to the wet weather," he said.
"As it is an evolving situation it is difficult to put an exact figure on costs to address the impacts, however, this recent funding announcement will assist us in keeping our roads in working order."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
