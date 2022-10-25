Woman sacked over alleged furniture shop thefts loses unfair dismissal

A sacked furniture store worker will face court next month after allegedly taking about $18,000 worth of property from her employer.
Details of Hollie Bechaz's alleged offending came to light in a Fair Work Commission application launched after her dismissal.
Bechaz challenged her sacking, which was a result of serious misconduct allegations.
The commission heard Bechaz had worked for McPhails Furniture as a sales manager from January 17 to August 16.
She was responsible for staff at the Wangaratta and Wodonga showrooms, and rosters and payroll.
Concerns were raised in August that Bechaz had unexpectedly taken leave without proper approval before going overseas.
Bechaz said the annual leave had been booked in for a month and was on the roster, but a human resources manager said they were considering terminating her employment.
She was stood down on August 15 following an investigation and given notice of her dismissal on August 16.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Business owner Taylor McPhail noticed a Wangaratta home owned by Bechaz's brother was advertised for sale online.
The commission heard Mr McPhail noticed the house was filled with a large amount of furniture from the store.
"This prompted Mr McPhail to check recent store sales, stock and security footage during which review he established that the applicant had removed several items from the store without authorisation or payment," deputy president Ian Masson said.
Concerns were raised about Bechaz processing a sale to herself at a significantly discounted price and that she had been filmed loading store items into a truck.
A human resources manager told Bechaz they were considering terminating her employment.
She was stood down with pay from August 15.
The allegations were reported to Wangaratta police a day after she was sacked.
The alleged theft had initially been estimated at $12,000, which was then revised to $18,000.
The tribunal heard Bechaz had produced an envelope full of cash and had offered to pay for the removed items.
Her home was searched by police and furniture and other items allegedly recovered.
She will face the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on November 14.
The matter is listed for diversion.
The unfair dismissal application was rejected.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.