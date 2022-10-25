The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman sacked over alleged furniture shop thefts loses unfair dismissal

By Local News
Updated October 25 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman sacked over alleged furniture shop thefts loses unfair dismissal

A sacked furniture store worker will face court next month after allegedly taking about $18,000 worth of property from her employer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.