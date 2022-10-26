The Border Mail
David Drennan to stand trial over Wodonga hammer attack allegations

By Wodonga Court
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:30am
David Drennan has pleaded not guilty to serious assault charges and will face the County Court for trial.

A Wodonga man allegedly hit multiple times in the head and body with a hammer says he has continual ringing and buzzing in his head after the incident, with his daughter noting he needs day-to-day assistance.

