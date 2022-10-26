A Wodonga man allegedly hit multiple times in the head and body with a hammer says he has continual ringing and buzzing in his head after the incident, with his daughter noting he needs day-to-day assistance.
The man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
His daughter on Wednesday recalled arriving at the scene and finding her father barely able to speak and calling out for help.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard there had been previous disputes between the injured man and Drennan, and other residents, at the unit block.
The alleged victim gave evidence and said he'd had a plank of wood and was trying to prevent Drennan from getting onto his property.
"I was trying to stop him coming into the yard and he started swinging the hammer," he said on Wednesday, and denied threatening Drennan with a knife.
The man said he didn't know how many times he had been struck, but guessed about 10 times given his injuries.
"I've got a continuing ringing and buzzing noise in my head since getting hit in the head with the hammer," the man said.
The injured man's daughter said he had been "mumbling, saying 'help, help'," after the incident.
The man was driven to hospital by Luke Ferguson, a nearby resident, and said that he had little recollection of that trip.
He said he vaguely recalled the drive, and next remembered waking up in the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
Mr Ferguson said he had seen "a lot of blood" at the scene.
Codie Hillier recalled Drennan making a previous threat to beat the victim with a hammer weeks earlier.
Drennan will stand trial and will face the County Court on November 24, with co-accused Sharnna Hogan to return to the Magistrates Court on December 15.
