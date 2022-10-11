Owners of a Wangaratta eatery say they are nervous for the premiere of a reality restaurant revamp show, but haven't revealed many secrets about their appearance on the program.
Kitchen Nightmares Australia sees award-winning chef Colin Fassnidge visit a different struggling restaurant each week to uncover why they are on the brink of collapse, before relaunching them in only five days.
Wangaratta's Cafe Martini Bulls Head Hotel owner Belinda Sorrensen appears in the show with co-owner and husband Mark, but was tight lipped about what audiences could expect.
"You'll have to wait and see," she said.
"We're both feeling pretty nervous about it, because we haven't seen the preview.
"I've never done anything in TV before, so it was really exciting and obviously there was ups and downs, tears, laughing and uncertainty."
The show promises delusional owners, fights with belligerent chefs and tough love, something Ms Sorrensen vouched for.
"There's a fair bit of that (fights and swearing) coming out of our place at the moment, and especially when Colin was here, lots of bad language or lots of everything," she said.
"What I would say about Colin Fassnidge is that he's harsh, but fair.
"He is a bit scary at times, he has me in tears a bit and I don't cry about anything ...but he knows what he's doing, he knows what he's talking about, so obviously he sends home truths to us that we didn't want to hear. That was very, very hard but he was right."
Ms Sorrensen said one of the biggest changes Mr Fassnidge had introduced to the restaurant was in downsizing the menu.
"We had a big menu before and he was like 'this is just ridiculously big', which he was right about," she said.
"He sort of took the blinkers off and was like 'why are you doing this? Why are you doing that?' And we were like 'God, I don't know, we've done the same thing for 22 years'.
"We were sort of stuck walking down the same hallway and couldn't get through the door, that's how it felt."
Kitchen Nightmares Australia is premiering on Channel 7 and 7plus tonight at 7.30pm.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
