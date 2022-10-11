The Border Mail
Wangaratta hotel to feature in Kitchen Nightmares Australia with chef Colin Fassnidge

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
October 11 2022 - 8:00am
Wangaratta's Cafe Martini Bull's Head Hotel owners Mark and Belinda Sorrensen will feature on Kitchen Nightmares Australia, which premieres on Wednesday night. Picture by James Wiltshire

Owners of a Wangaratta eatery say they are nervous for the premiere of a reality restaurant revamp show, but haven't revealed many secrets about their appearance on the program.

Local News

