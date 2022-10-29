The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cops find firearms on Beechworth property after deadly shooting on Thursday

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 29 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are seen on Saturday bagging a box of Winchester 222 ammunition. Picture by Mark Jesser

POLICE spent hours scouring a Beechworth property on Saturday finding weapons and ammunition that might be linked to a deadly shooting there on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.