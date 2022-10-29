POLICE spent hours scouring a Beechworth property on Saturday finding weapons and ammunition that might be linked to a deadly shooting there on Thursday night.
Officers at the scene were seen bagging a box of Winchester 222 ammunition.
A Victoria Police spokesman confirmed weapons had been found on the Buckland Gap Road property.
"Whilst a search of the crime scene remains ongoing, a number of firearms have been located at the property which will now be subject to forensic testing," the spokesman said.
"Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting but do believe that the parties were known to each other."
About eight police cars were parked on the lawn outside the house believed to be owned by Barry Butler, 61, who was shot and injured in the incident.
Paul Smegel, 60, was found dead by police at the scene after emergency services were alerted to an incident at 8.45pm.
No police officers were seen at Mr Smegel's nearby property on Loch Street, Beechworth on Saturday. Detectives had been seen searching the house on Friday.
A flag emblazoned with "white pride" and a neo-nazi symbol which had been photographed in the window of a shed on Mr Butler's property on Friday was not visible on Saturday afternoon.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Scott Jones said on Friday there was no information to suggest anybody else was at Mr Butler's home at the time of the shooting and death.
Police did not offer further information about the incident.
Police urged anybody with information or dashcam footage to call 1800 333 000.
