Chiltern have signed Matt Swindells from Kilmore in the Northern Football Netball League

By Steve Tervet
Updated October 29 2022 - 10:49am, first published 8:30am
Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson with new recruit Matt Swindells.

Chiltern have unveiled the signing of Matt Swindells.

