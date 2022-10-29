Chiltern have unveiled the signing of Matt Swindells.
Swindells joins the TDFL premiers from Kilmore, who play in the Northern Football Netball League.
The versatile Swindells has racked up more than 200 games of senior football during spells in the Essendon District League, Riddell District League and then during four years with the Blues.
Chiltern won their maiden Tallangatta & District League flag last month, beating Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 16 points in the grand final.
This week it was confirmed brothers Nick and Tom Bracher were leaving Chiltern to rejoin Wodonga Raiders.
More to follow.
