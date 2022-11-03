The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Crown Lands helicopter crew flies over Albury to inspect fire trails

By Local News
Updated November 3 2022 - 2:39pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Crown Lands team surveys the landscape over Albury and surrounds. Picture supplied

A helicopter flight from Albury on Thursday morning has highlighted how fire season preparations need to continue even during periods of flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.