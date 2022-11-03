A helicopter flight from Albury on Thursday morning has highlighted how fire season preparations need to continue even during periods of flooding.
A NSW Crown Lands team took off from Albury Airport to conduct aerial inspections of the region's fire trails, which allows them to be checked efficiently and any areas needing maintenance identified.
Crown Lands bushfire coordinator George Schneider said this helped ensure fire trails were in good condition leading into summer.
"Fire trails are essential for firefighters to get quick and safe access to fight blazes when they break out to stop them spreading," Mr Schneider said.
"Inspections identify if fallen trees need removal, if there is erosion or vegetation growth that has impacted trails or if there are watercourse crossings that need repair."
Crown Lands conducts the aerial inspections together with the NSW Rural Fire Service while the Soil Conservation Service does follow-up work on any needed ground maintenance.
Mr Schneider said fire combat agencies like the RFS, Fire and Rescue NSW, National Parks and Wildlife Service and Forestry Corporation all relied on properly maintained fire trails.
