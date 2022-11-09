The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Snake catcher Tristan Hamilton expects snakes are on the move due to weather

SE
By Sophie Else
November 10 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border Snake Rescue's Tristan Hamilton says snake-breeding season got underway "much earlier" this year due to the wet weather and full catchments. He hopes people be alert when out and about. Picture supplied

Flooding caused by the Border's exceptionally wet spring has led to many snakes seeking refuge in people's yards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.