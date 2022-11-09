Flooding caused by the Border's exceptionally wet spring has led to many snakes seeking refuge in people's yards.
Snakes were on the move, a Border snake catcher said yesterday catching around five per week.
That trend is set to continue with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting a continuation of the Border's humid, wet and stormy weather.
Daytime maximum temperatures for Albury-Wodonga are expected to hover around the mid- to late-20 degrees Celcius mark for the rest of the week.
It will be wet again also, with a prediction for showers for each day from Thursday.
Totals, the bureau said yesterday, could be up to 15 millimitres on each of Friday and Saturday and up to 45 millimitres on Sunday, with more sporadic showers on Monday and Tuesday.
Forecaster Joanthan How said the Border had just experienced its warmest day since April, part of what was a "mixed" bag of conditions of late on what he described as the "spring rollercoaster".
"People will start noticing the heat and humidity building up," he said.
"It is really warming up, and hot and humid weather means storms and high pollen levels."
Border Snake Rescue's Tristan Hamilton said there definitely had been a run of callouts this spring.
The heavy rain of recent times and the region's full water catchments meant snakes had felt no option but to move into the built environment. Mr Hamilton said the busy start to the season meant snakes were being caught in backyards and in areas adjacent to flooded river beds.
"I'm seeing a lot of brown snakes, and they've all been a healthy five-to-six foot" he said. Mr Hamilton pointed out it was important to remember that snakes mostly lived in harmony with humans and usually went unnoticed.
"They are more scared of us than we are of them, and they always try to get away unless they feel cornered or threatened," he said.
Snake species found in north-east Victoria included the red-bellied black snake, tiger snake and copperheads.The eastern brown snake was the most common and the subject of most calls to catchers.
Albury Council Ranger Glen Hempel warned snakes were on the go. "With the warmer weather fastly approaching us, it's a timely reminder that our slithery little friends will be out and about," he said.
Mr How said the Border's weather ahead would include temperatures dropping back next week to the high teens to early 20s, with even snow in alpine areas.
"Get out and enjoy some nice weather while we can," he said.
