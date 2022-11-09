The Border Mail
Albury man who swore and was belligerent in branch facing 2 more, unrelated charges

By Albury Court
November 9 2022 - 8:00pm
Michael Sonny Peric

An Albury man who abused staff at a Dean Street bank has had his sentencing delayed again in the wake of further, unrelated charges being laid.

