An Albury man who abused staff at a Dean Street bank has had his sentencing delayed again in the wake of further, unrelated charges being laid.
Michael Sonny Peric was to have been sentenced in Albury Local Court this week on charges of intimidation, assault police and use offensive language.
That related to an incident at the Commonwealth Bank branch on July 19, when - in the company of his mother - Peric began swearing.
The manager came out of his office and was greeted by Peric telling him: "What the f--- do you want? How about I belt the s--- outta ya and kill ya?"
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin adjourned sentencing to December 20, on the condition that Peric, 47, maintain his guilty plea.
Of the fresh charges, Peric has pleaded guilty to enter enclosed lands and not guilty to intimidate police.
