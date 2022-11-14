Wangaratta's unluckiest player last season is planning a return around late July next year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Jamie Anderson ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the final home and away game against Yarrawonga in late August
He missed the club's thrilling three-point win over Yarrawonga in the grand final on September 25.
The 31-year-old has revealed he was toying with the idea of not having reconstructive surgery,
'I was considering going down the conservative route of not having surgery, I was pretty sure I was going to go down that path," he explained.
"I spoke to my surgeon and he told me anyway that he couldn't do the operation until I could straighten my leg because I had significant bone bruising and other damage in there, I only just scraped across the line three weeks ago of having my leg straight enough to operate on, so even if I had decided to have the operation earlier, I wouldn't have been able to."
Given Anderson elected to have the surgery, but was only able to do so in late October, the general consensus among many 'non-experts' in the football fraternity is that a knee reconstruction is a 12-month recovery and would therefore rule the gun defender out for 2023.
"My surgeon told me that 12-months recovery is a myth, it's more nine to 10 months," he offered of the regular theory.
"My main aim is to get back next year and that time frame allows me a chance to do that.
"I think mentally as well it will be a lot easier to play and do everything as normal knowing I have that structural integrity of having an ACL, without it it would be in the back of my mind."
