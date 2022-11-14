The Border Mail
Wangaratta's Jamie Anderson hoping to return around late July

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 3:49pm
Sidelined Wangaratta defender Jamie Anderson is hugged by team-mate and good friend Callum Moore after the Pies' thrilling grand final win over Yarrawonga.

Wangaratta's unluckiest player last season is planning a return around late July next year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

