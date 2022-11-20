The Border Mail
Tree crashes through Botanic Gardens, stopping traffic at Dean Street, Wodonga Place

By Ted Howes
Updated November 20 2022 - 7:12pm, first published 2:17pm
Picture by James WIltshire

AN ENGLISH elm tree in the Albury Botanic Gardens crashed over into Wodonga Place and Dean Street on Sunday afternoon, damaging a traffic light and closing off a lane for hours.

