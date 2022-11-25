The Border Mail

The McEvoy-trained Night Passage and jockey Dean Holland combine to win Wodonga Gold Cup

Brent Godde
Updated November 25 2022 - 7:59pm, first published 7:30pm
Night Passage holds off the finishing burst of This Skilled Cat in the Wodonga Gold Cup. Picture by Ash Smith

Team McEvoy had its patience rewarded after Night Passage stormed to a memorable victory in the Wodonga Gold Cup on Friday.

