Team McEvoy had its patience rewarded after Night Passage stormed to a memorable victory in the Wodonga Gold Cup on Friday.
In an outstanding training performance, Night Passage hadn't raced for 62 days as the stable searched for a suitable dry track.
Stable spokesman, Tim Hanley, who made the trip from Ballarat with Night Passage, revealed the mare had been scratched numerous times since her most recent start at Sandown in late September.
"It definitely wasn't the plan to tackle the Wodonga Cup off a two month break," Hanley said.
"This is about the sixth plan in the last two months, we have just been dodging the wet weather we have been copping down in Melbourne and she has been scratched five times before today.
"Finally we found a good track for her.
"The boss was still a little bit nervous on Thursday when the track was still in the soft range in the morning but I assured them it would be a good track by race day.
"It's great to get the win for the owners who have endured a frustrating couple of months trying to get this mare to the races and a well-deserved win for the mare also who is a pleasure to have at the stable."
ALSO IN SPORT
Night Passage settled midfield and benefitted from a good tempo set in the lead by Black Sail.
Ridden by Dean Holland, Night Passage ($8) peeled out to be the widest runner as the capacity field entered the home straight.
The Gary Colvin-trained Another One produced a herculean performance after he surged to the lead 100m from home despite being four wide for most of the trip.
The torrid run took its toll as Night Passage stormed to the front out wide on the track.
However, the David O'Prey-trained This Skilled Cat (80/1) sprouted wings late and went agonisingly close to snatching a thrilling win at massive odds.
The victory handed Team McEvoy and Holland their first victory in Wodonga's premier race.
Holland said the narrow victory didn't come without some anxious moments.
"I had a nice economical run early in the race before I think the eventual second horse came around and put me in a pocket," Holland said.
"I probably missed the boat at that moment but thankfully I was on the right horse.
"Congratulations to the team who have had this horse entered everywhere and had to scratch it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.