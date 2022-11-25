The Border Mail
Joel Heiner signs back with Wodonga Bulldogs


By Liam Nash
Updated November 25 2022 - 1:24pm, first published 11:56am
Joel Heiner (left) will suit up for Wodonga Bulldogs next season. He arrives back at the club where he spent four years at, following a stint at home club Dederang-Mt Beauty.

Joel Heiner is back at the Kennel.

