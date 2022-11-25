Joel Heiner is back at the Kennel.
The hard running utility has returned to Wodonga Bulldogs, fresh off a season at home club Dederang-Mt Beauty.
Bulldogs coach Jordan Taylor was ecstatic to have the physicality of Heiner back within his ranks for next season.
"Joel is tough, he's hard, and he uses the footy well," Taylor said.
"He's been impacted by a few injuries but he seems to have played a bit more at Dederang, his home club.
"He's definitely O&M standard, so we're excited to have him back."
Heiner played an instrumental role for Dederang-Mt Beauty in 2022, aiding the Bombers through to a semi final berth where it narrowly fell to Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
The workhorse featured 15 times for the Bombers last season, donning the red and black for the first time since leaving the club for Wodonga in 2015.
However, Heiner's hunger to return to the Ovens and Murray is evident.
With the recent departure of Jacob Barber from the Bulldogs, Heiner's ball use and toughness will make for a like for like replacement for Taylor.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"He knows he's up to the level, he's someone that when his body is right, he trains really hard," Taylor said.
"I think he enjoys the professionalism of the standard above, so I think that probably helped us (in getting him back in).
"He's obviously played some really good footy at O&M level before my time here, so the move is really positive."
Though Dederang-Mt Beauty will likely feel the sting in losing Heiner, there is a sweetener as coach Damien Jones has signed to lead the side for another year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.