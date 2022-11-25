Family connections at Wodonga Bulldogs have always been important for young gun Aleisha Coyle but this year was extra special.
The 19-year-old, who grabbed an unexpected opportunity in A-grade with both hands, got the chance to walk in the footsteps of a club legend and much-loved relation in 2022.
Coyle's uncle, David Turner, kicked 582 goals in 232 games for Wodonga, winning three premierships and claiming a Doug Strang Medal.
"The No.28 jumper was a really important number to my family and this year I got to play under the No.28 as well," Coyle explained.
"That was the number my uncle played under before he passed away so it meant a lot to my family when I told them.
"It's an amazing club, so family-orientated.
"My family's been involved there for as long as I can remember and everyone looks out for each other.
"It's so supportive and there's just a really good atmosphere at the club."
Coyle was named in the B-grade team after trials but stepped up a level when injury created a vacancy.
"I was a bit nervous," she admitted.
"I'd only played one A-grade game prior to that but I was excited to see where it was going to take me.
"It's so different; the players are insane at that level.
"The game's so much faster but as the season went on, I got used to it."
Coyle's performances at wing-defence earned her a league Rising Star nomination and she finished the year as runner-up in Wodonga's best and fairest count.
"Both of those were a complete shock," Coyle said.
"I was not expecting either of those but I feel like I've improved over the last few years and hopefully will continue that in the next few.
"I've learned so much.
"When I started the season, I was a completely different player than I was by the end.
"It was quite hard starting off, I did feel like I wasn't supposed to be there because I was originally a B-grade player but the more you play, the more you feel like you're starting to fit into that team.
"We're a very young side, continuously improving and hopefully the future's going to be really exciting."
