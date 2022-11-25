Pair arrested after allegedly starting fire at Springdale Heights unit

Two women are in custody after allegedly attending a Springdale Heights home and starting a fire while a mother and her three children were inside.
Emergency workers were called to a home on Glenelg Drive about 10.30pm on Thursday following a dispute between neighbours.
Police said the pair banged on the front door of a unit before petrol was allegedly poured and a fire started.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was small.
The fire caused damage to the door.
Two women were arrested and charged.
The 24-year-old mother and her sons and daughter were not hurt.
The youngest occupant was aged just six months.
The arrested pair, aged 40 and 46, are due to face Albury Local Court on Friday.
"They were charged with destroy property in company use fire and destroy or damage property with intent to endanger life," a police spokesman said.
More to come.
