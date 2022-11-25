The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Pair arrested after allegedly starting fire at Springdale Heights unit

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 25 2022 - 1:11pm, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were called to a block of units on Glenelg Drive on Thursday night. Picture by Mark Jesser

Two women are in custody after allegedly attending a Springdale Heights home and starting a fire while a mother and her three children were inside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.