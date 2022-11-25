Hume Freeway crash causes minor delays at Table Top

A crash has caused minor delays on the Hume Freeway at Table Top.
Emergency workers were called to the freeway, near the intersection of Tynan Road, about 11.20am on Friday.
The exact details of the crash were unclear, but two utilities appeared to have collided, causing minor damage.
One vehicle appeared to have run into the back of the second vehicle.
The incident caused delays in the southbound lanes while the scene was cleared.
IN OTHER NEWS
Nobody appeared to have been injured, and a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they hadn't been called to the area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.