Hamilton Valley man warned to 'keep your hands' off parents or 'you'll go to jail'

By Albury Court
December 2 2022 - 11:00am
Mum's angry boy definitely not a darling as he gave her a 'no' and cracked her face

His mother threatened to kick him out of home for being six assignments behind at TAFE, so he punched her to the head.

