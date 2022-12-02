Mum's angry boy definitely not a darling as he gave her a 'no' and cracked her face

His mother threatened to kick him out of home for being six assignments behind at TAFE, so he punched her to the head.
Jacob Darling was on a promise to commit himself to his information technology studies.
If he didn't, Albury Local Court has heard, he agreed he would no longer be able to live at his parents' Hamilton Valley home, or at least not without paying board.
IN OTHER NEWS:
After becoming enraged and attacking his mother, he turned on his father when he tried to intervene.
This attack was more sustained, with Darling punching the left arm of his father - who supported him in court - at least five to six times.
Magistrate Chris Halburd issued a salient warning to the 22-year-old, who pleaded guilty to two domestic violence-related charges of common assault, before placing him on a two-year conditional release order without conviction.
However, he accepted a submission from defence lawyer Piers Blomfield that the imposition of a conviction might severely curtail his client's dreams of working in IT in the public service.
"You're a very lucky young man," Mr Halburd told Darling.
"If you were convicted of this you'd kiss away any career in IT.
"You lay your hands on your parents again, with these set of (police) facts, you're going to be going to jail.
"And you wouldn't do very well in jail."
The court heard Darling, his parents and his younger sister, 17, moved to Albury from Tasmania in July.
Darling was immediately told he could live with them at their Baltimore Avenue home if he agreed to either get a job or continue his TAFE studies.
He attacked his parents last Friday morning, telling his mother "that's not gonna happen" over her threat.
