The Ovens and Murray Public Health Unit says this week coronavirus case numbers have jumped up 50 per cent from last week's figures and are urging residents to be COVID-safe.
OMPHU operational director Jody Bellette said case numbers of the virus had also spiked in the Albury Wodonga Health catchment area.
"We have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the Ovens Murray catchment, we've actually seen an increase of about 54 per cent compared to last week in numbers," she said.
"In the last seven days we've seen around 387 new cases being reported."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Bellette said the health unit believed the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the region was higher, but not everyone knew they had the virus or had been reporting if they received a positive test.
"There is modelling being developed...we generally have a two week lag between numbers peaking in Melbourne and numbers peaking here locally, so I think we will probably see some more cases locally," she said.
"But we also know that we have an under ascertainment number locally, because not everyone is testing."
Ms Bellette said five people were currently in Albury Wodonga Health due to the virus, but could not comment on their ages or condition.
She encouraged Border residents to continue with vaccinations, testing and other protective measures to protect themselves and others.
"We know that people are generally tolerating COVID-19 as a virus much better than they have in the past, except for those who are vulnerable to diseases and respiratory illnesses, but what we have to do is as a community is still protect those people," she said.
"We're really asking if you're symptomatic, please take a test, if you're positive stay home.
"Don't go to intensive care settings, like aged care facilities or any other supported residential care facilities, don't go and visit anyone in a hospital."
Ms Bellette reminded people to wash hands, maintain 1.5 meter distances, make sure their environments were well ventilated and to wear masks.
"Just because it's not mandated to wear a mask doesn't mean you shouldn't," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.