A fourth generation Mitta Valley dairy farmer, who recently told her story in an inspirational book, has encouraged North East women to be confident to accept opportunities that arise from their networks.
Karen Moroney was one of the authors of the October published 'Voices Of Impact: Empowering Stories from Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs' and appeared as guest speaker at the North East Women in Dairy group's first meeting this week.
Ms Moroney said her talk was designed to inspire the women to stretch themselves and not let themselves be a barrier to their own achievement.
"I spoke about my life journey which was a very busy one and hasn't always been easy," she said.
"I was left an international business that I knew nothing about, while I was trying to be new mum and I was also trying to be a full time team member at home on the dairy farm.
"So I actually ended up with three hats and it was whether I was going to accept that journey or say 'no, I'm not doing this', but I accepted the journey and it's been amazing."
Ms Moroney said the most powerful things women could do was to create networks and be involved with their community.
"You meet amazing people and if you allow yourself and stretch yourself to be open to the possibilities and accept them as they come along ... you can create connections and those connections create networks and you might be the first person in front of mind for an event like this," she said.
"From there it very often takes off, but you have to allow yourself to do that."
Ms Moroney said women were often the backbone of farming operation, doing things behind the scene that often went unnoticed.
"I'm a teenager of the 70s, I saw my mother totally support my father and hold him up, instead of my mother standing beside him, she stood one step behind," she said.
"That is changing, but what I see is that women haven't got the confidence to actually really stand up equally and say 'I want to be heard too'.
"Part of my talk today was to try to inspire women to understand that they are equals in every sense on a farm and very often if you talk to a husband and a wife, the husband can't survive without the wife and vice versa, you're a team effort, equal."
If you're interested in reading more about Ms Moroney's story 'Voices Of Impact: Empowering Stories from Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs' is available as a Kindle eBook on amazon.com.au.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
