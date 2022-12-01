A Lavington man stole more than $136,000 in cash after ransacking a pub then finding keys to a safe.
Inside the safe was another small safe, from which he removed "large bundles" of cash he then stuffed into a backpack.
But every move Kim Murray Clark made was being recorded on CCTV footage, even his time spent lurking in a laneway behind the Newmarket Hotel on Borella Road.
Clark, bail refused since being arrested at his Carstens Street home on August 23, has been committed for sentence before the District Court in Albury.
Police forensic analysis of a cigarette butt found in the laneway - a man in the footage could be seen smoking then discarding a cigarette - revealed Clark's DNA.
Clark, 40, has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to break and enter and steal more than $60,000 and, over a firearm silencer, possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit.
The hotel is seeking compensation of $136,780.40, as well as a damages claim for internal doors smashed open by Clark, who spent 13 minutes inside the hotel.
In agreed facts put before magistrate Chris Halburd, the court heard Clark was first captured by CCTV on May 16 at 3.48pm
He stopped, looked around and then drove into the bottle shop, where he bought a packet of cigarettes.
Clark was next captured on footage the following day at 2.37am as he stood in the laneway. He was wearing a black balaclava, but this was still on the back of his head so his face was visible.
He also had a backpack, was smoking a cigarette and had a torch shining from his right hand.
Clark was next seen on the footage at 4.22am as he scaled a wall to get into the hotel.
Once inside he spent considerable time, without success, trying to force open a TAB machine and an ATM with a jemmy bar and pry bar.
Eventually, he kicked open doors to the bistro, but instead of going inside he walked down some stairs and forced the office door.
Clark removed the cash, though left behind any coins.
His case will be next mentioned on February 3.
