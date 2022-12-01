From the age of five, Lizzie Pogson knew she wanted to be a teacher.
"I always knew," she says.
"What my teacher meant to me, I wanted to be that for someone else."
That early inspiration would carry Mrs Pogson through 30 years as a pre-school teacher and director.
And it was where her passion for disability advocacy was first ignited.
To be a voice for people who didn't have a voice.
The long-time Jindera resident officially retired last week as a founding board member for disability support organisation Aspire Support Services.
In her 10 years on the board she has simultaneously overseen and witnessed incredible changes to the way services and supports are delivered to people with a disability, their families and carers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It was in the early education space that Mrs Pogson would first find her advocacy voice.
In her role - which included seven years as director of Jindera Pre-School - Mrs Pogson was often the "first port of call" when it came to observing - and alerting families - that a child might have developmental issues, learning delays or a disability.
She formed a working relationship with Cooinda Family Support Services, who provided "fabulous education" and supports for both her staff and families around disability issues.
Cooinda was established by five families in 1976 and would grow to support more than 600 families in the region caring for people with intellectual disabilities; autism spectrum disorders; physical disabilities; vision and hearing loss; limb loss; genetic disorders; life-threatening illnesses and pervasive developmental disorders.
So pioneering was their work, that in 2000 Cooinda was recognised by the Human Rights Commission and noted as a model for rural and remote Australia.
"We formed a community partnership working with families so they were not on their own," Mrs Pogson recalls.
In 2012, Cooinda, Woodstock, Kalparrin and later the Community Options Brokerage Service (COBS) would merge to become a new entity - Aspire Support Services.
While the journey to that amalgamation was not entirely smooth sailing, Mrs Pogson said a decade down the track, it's gratifying to reflect that it was the right decision to secure services for families into the future.
Aspire has grown to become one of the biggest disability support organisations in the region.
Mrs Pogson and the then-principal of Belvoir Special School, Jamie Gay, were among the founding members of that new board.
Mrs Pogson, who has been married to respected solicitor Rod Pogson for 44 years, raised their three daughters Kathryn, Meredith and Samantha in a circle of caring for others.
"They've been part of my 'community world' forever," she says.
She laughs as she recalls carting a very young 'Kat' around with her to do the Meals on Wheels rounds for Nunyara, a committee of the Albury Base Hospital more than 35 years ago.
Always one with a flair for the theatrical and a love of music and choirs, Mrs Pogson has been an institution behind the scenes helping to co-ordinate the annual Albury Carols By Candlelight for 20 years.
That creative streak also saw her take the much-loved Cooinda community grants program and ensure this life-changing legacy was formally embedded at Aspire - including the longstanding arrangement with the Commercial Club Albury.
Mrs Pogson would don her fabulously colourful finery and fascinator to organise the annual Aspire Oaks Day Ladies Luncheon at Albury Race Club - the major fundraiser for the grants, which provide funding to people with disabilities and their families to help them reach their goals and live a more fulfilling life.
The grants allowed recipients to attend education, community and sporting events or buy much-needed technical or mobility aides.
Mrs Pogson estimates fundraising has totalled more than $150,000 and helped thousands of people to lead more meaningful lives.
It's one of her proudest achievements, she says.
"It's the most wonderful feeling to be able to support people in that way; I used to say I felt like Mrs Claus when the time came for funds to be distributed.
"Staff would tell us that people would just burst into tears of absolute joy when they found out they'd been successful in receiving a grant."
Another highlight during her time on the Aspire board has been the development of the early intervention centre (near the CSU campus) at Thurgoona providing children with more streamlined access to servicres.
The $4 million Hoffman Road project - due now to be completed early in 2023 - is a standout in terms of what it represents about the organisation's growth and future, according to Mrs Pogson.
In April this year, Aspire chief executive Nigel Stone said the new facility would provide programs such as cooking, artwork, music and IT training for up to 100 people a day.
Features include a games room, sensory room, maintenance workshop, staff facilities, half basketball court, landscaped gardens and room to expand on the 2.6 hectare block.
"... The end result is that it's a multipurpose facility built for customers today that also has the ability to adapt to their needs in the future."
Mrs Pogson says it was important that both staff, customers and families were consulted on the design.
"It's been so exciting to help create the major part of Aspire's history," she says.
"And it's been gratifying to be part of an evolving group of co-directors who not only keep growing the 'business' and strategic plans but who remain mindful that our business is supporting people - to achieve their goals, and live the life they choose."
The introduction of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and heavy burden of COVID-19 during the past few years presented huge challenges for Aspire, Mrs Pogson concedes.
The organisation has had to improve the way it delivers services, introduce better governance and flexibility to support people.
Keeping your vision firmly fixed on people has been paramount, Mrs Pogson insists.
That's why she still intends to keep her voice "in the mix" of advocacy.
"We have to keep listening to our customers, our families, and what works for them," she says.
"It's about empowering people in their ability."
It's also about fostering a society of tolerance and understanding.
"It starts with teaching children early that everyone is different but we all have to look out for each other," she says.
"I've always tried to shine a light on the ability within the disability."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.