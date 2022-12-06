The Border Mail
Albury warehouse sold under the hammer for just more than $1.7m

By Ted Howes
December 6 2022 - 12:00pm
The North Albury warehouse on Carcoola Street, sold at Auction at Sydney Opera House on Tuesday morning, sits on a 4,047 square metre block. Picture supplied

A cold storage warehouse in North Albury has sold for $1.71 million at an auction held in Sydney on Tuesday morning.

Ted Howes

