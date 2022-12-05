The Border Mail
Victorian Electoral Commission conducts countback to determine who will replace John Watson who resigned due to his health

By Anthony Bunn
December 6 2022 - 10:13am
Danny Chamberlain is set to join Wodonga Council after winning a seat in the chamber through a countback on Tuesday morning.

THE son of a former Wodonga mayor has won the race to replace John Watson on the city's council.

