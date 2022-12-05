THE son of a former Wodonga mayor has won the race to replace John Watson on the city's council.
Danny Chamberlain topped a countback of candidates from the 2020 municipal election held by the Victorian Electoral Commission on Tuesday morning.
The son of the late Rex Chamberlain defeated Greens candidate Rupinder Kaur for the position after preferences were calculated.
Mr Chamberlain originally polled 1287 votes in the poll two years ago, while Ms Kaur had 944.
Former policeman Rick Del Monte, who was third in today's countback, had 1123.
The countback result means the 3-3 deadlock, which resulted in the council being unable to decide on a mayor, is broken.
At an extraordinary council meeting last month, councillors split 3-3 in a mayoral vote between incumbent Kev Poulton and Ron Mildren.
As a result deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer was drafted in as acting mayor until a seventh councillor was decided.
IN OTHER NEWS:
That was decided on the basis that the new councillor could have the opportunity to see the council from the inside and become familiar with operations before having to decide on the mayor.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.