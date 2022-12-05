A 32-year-old man will appear in Albury Local Court on Tuesday after he was charged over a suspicious house fire in Lavington in February last year.
Emergency services were called to Sutherland Street, Lavington, about 6.35pm on February 18, after reports of a fire at the public housing property.
Following extensive inquiries, including a public appeal for information, detectives arrested 32-year-old Beau Cornelius Horsten in Lavington on Saturday.
Horsten was charged breaking into the house and destroying property, and stealing from the home.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He appeared in Wagga Local Court on a video link on Sunday.
He was bailed and will appear in Albury Local Court on Tuesday.
The Sutherland Street property was vacant when fire crews extinguished the blaze, however the home sustained extensive damage.
Police established a crime scene and established Strike Force Bingle to investigate.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.