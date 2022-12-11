A teenage boy is feared to have drowned in Lake Mulwala on Sunday after a fishing adventure with a mate ended when a wave hit their boat.
The incident followed another tragedy in the region with Walla resident William Klingsporn, 19, dying on Friday night after a vehicle crash which also saw a passenger, 20, injured.
Police are investigating both matters with Victorian and NSW officers at the Sebel Yarrawonga resort overseeing the search for the boy in Lake Mulwala.
Two 16 year-olds left the shore in a tinny near the resort before 9am Sunday.
It is thought they fell out after a wave hit their boat.
One boy was pulled to shore by a pair of men, in their 30s and 50s, but the other teen could not be found when the duo returned to where the boat had been.
Helicopters belonging to the police and ambulance service were used to search the area, with specialist divers and Yarrawonga SES volunteers also assisting.
Yarrawonga builder Tim Kuepers, who lives nearby on the lakefront, said he was alerted to the drama as the helicopters circled.
"We just saw the boats and the helicopters around 9ish and I thought maybe there was a bit of an accident," Mr Kuepers said.
"It's a real shame."
Police could not say on Sunday where the boys hailed from, but they are not believed to be from the immediate area.
Their search was being conducted from the Sebel resort with guests continuing to arrive and depart as the hunt for the lost boy continued.
Locals described the water on the lake as being choppy on Sunday morning.
The search was called off at 7.30pm and will resume on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, online tributes have been made to Mr Klingsporn who died after a Toyota Landcruiser ute rolled over on Camelot Lane, north of Walla, about 10.30pm Friday.
Police said a passenger in the vehicle, aged 20, was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash.
The roadway is unsealed and described by locals as being in a poor state.
Mr Klingsporn's girlfriend Mia McMillan aired her grief in a Facebook post.
"Words cannot describe how much I'm going to miss you," she typed.
"I love you, my best friend. #forever19."
Mr Klingsporn's brother Matt told of his shock.
"Still can't believe you're gone mate," he wrote on Facebook.
"I'm not sure what we're going to do without you, life definitely won't be the same.
"Rest in peace up there mate, we're all gonna bloody miss you.
"I'll never forget you bro."
