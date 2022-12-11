The Border Mail
Concerns for man on Wagga's Forest Hill RAAF base led to 11-hour police operation, lockdown

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated December 11 2022 - 2:14pm, first published 2:00pm
A man was taken to hospital after an 11-hour police operation at the RAAF base in Forest Hill last night. File picture

A man has been taken to hospital after an 11-hour police operation at Wagga's RAAF base on Saturday night.

