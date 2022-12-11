A man has been taken to hospital after an 11-hour police operation at Wagga's RAAF base on Saturday night.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers from the Riverina Police District were called to the scene about 6.30pm, following concerns for the welfare of a 30-year-old man.
Police negotiators, officers from PolAir, the State Protection unit and the dog unit were also involved in the operation, the spokesperson said.
Police remained on scene into the early hours of Sunday morning, until the man returned to his home about 5.45am.
The man has since been taken to Wagga Base Hospital for assessment.
A Department of Defence spokesperson said the base lockdown has now been lifted, and that no personnel were harmed or injured during the incident.
Forest Hill residents said on social media that they could hear sirens and other noise coming from the RAAF base.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
