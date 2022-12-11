The Border Mail
Essential Energy power outage halts Christmas trade for Holbrook businesses

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated December 11 2022 - 12:32pm, first published 12:00pm
Holbrook businesses and households have been without power on Sunday due to Essential Energy maintenance works.

Homes and businesses at Holbrook and surrounds are having a quieter Sunday as planned outages force closures during the busy Christmas trading period.

Local News

