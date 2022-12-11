Opener Matt Crawshaw's recent return to form and Luke Evans' highest score in provincial piloted St Patrick's into third spot on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Crawshaw struck 68 and Evans an unbeaten 60 from only 31 deliveries as the home team rattled on 7-242.
Wodonga replied with 9-183.
"He (Crawshaw) had a really good knock on Tuesday night in the T20, he scored 60 or 70-odd, he's looking really strong at the minute, which is good for him," Evans confirmed.
He (Crawshaw) had a really good knock on Tuesday night in the T20, he scored 60 or 70-odd.- Luke Evans
Evans cracked three sixes and six boundaries, which took the match away from the Bulldogs.
"We said at the second drinks break we were looking at a score of 240 and I just tried to put the bowlers under pressure with the fields they set, came at them really and it paid off, it was a long time coming really," he admitted.
Openers Will Ashton (35) and captain BJ Garvey (43) produced an 82-run stand, but Ian Roberts (46) was the only other player to pass 15.
Tendai Chisoro took 3-34.
