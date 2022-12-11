The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

St Patrick's defeat Wodonga by 59 runs in Cricket Albury-Wodonga

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 11 2022 - 6:43pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Patrick's Matt Crawshaw was terrific with 68 at the top of the order.

Opener Matt Crawshaw's recent return to form and Luke Evans' highest score in provincial piloted St Patrick's into third spot on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.