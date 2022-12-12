Yarrawonga scores another councillor on Moira Shire after countback

YARRAWONGA'S Wendy Buck will again be a Moira Shire councillor after winning a Victorian Electoral Commission countback on Monday.
The former deputy mayor replaces ex-mayor Libro Mustica who resigned from the council last month.
Last week she missed out on replacing another departing councillor John Beitzel when Scott Olsen won his seat in a countback.
Ms Buck was on the council from 2010 to 2020 when she lost her seat at an election.
She returns with Moira Council facing a Victorian Government-appointed commission of inquiry and a petition for Yarrawonga to break away and have its own municipality.
"That's been on the go for a long time but I don't have an opinion; I'll leave it to the people," Ms Buck said of a secession move.
"I haven't been approached and I think the petition is very much in its infancy."
Meanwhile, Danny Chamberlain was formally sworn in as a Wodonga councillor on Monday after last week winning a countback to replace John Watson, who resigned for health reasons.
His first council meeting will be next Monday.
