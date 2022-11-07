The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Moira Shire Council confirm resignation of councillor John Beitzel after departure of mayor Libro Mustica

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 7 2022 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libro Mustica has resigned from Moira Shire Council after five terms as mayor. Picture by James Wiltshire

Moira Shire Council will be required to fill two vacancies after confirmation councillor John Beitzel has resigned alongside mayor Libro Mustica.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.