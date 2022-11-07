Moira Shire Council will be required to fill two vacancies after confirmation councillor John Beitzel has resigned alongside mayor Libro Mustica.
Cr Mustica has been the longest serving mayor in Moira Shire's history, serving fives terms. No other councillor had served more than two consecutive terms as mayor.
The Cobram-based builder resigned to spend more time with his family, focus on his health and his business.
Moira Shire chief executive Clare Keenan thanked the former mayor on behalf of council and the community.
"We thank Libro for his fantastic leadership and for his endless energy and commitment in progressing the shire," she said.
"Libro has worked tirelessly for a very long time to represent his community and we wish him all the best as he now takes time to focus on family, health and business.
"The former mayor asked me to thank the community for electing him and for supporting him throughout the years, he hopes he has represented you well.
"Cr Mustica has left a remarkable impact on our community and his service as mayor will not be forgotten."
Ms Keenan also thanked John Beitzel for his contribution in his second term as councillor.
The council will work with the Victorian Electoral Commission in relation to the replacement of the vacancies and provide more details once they are confirmed.
Deputy mayor John Lawless will fill the role vacated by Cr Mustica until the mayoral election to be held on Wednesday, November 9, from 5pm at the Cobram Civic Centre.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
