The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Added spotlight on Moira Shire amid concerns over behaviour, governance

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 6 2022 - 3:20pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Commission of Inquiry will oversee Moira Shire Council. File picture

An inquiry will be held into Moira Shire Council amid concerns about the operation of the organisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.