Added spotlight on Moira Shire amid concerns over behaviour, governance

An inquiry will be held into Moira Shire Council amid concerns about the operation of the organisation.
The Victorian government recently announced a commission of Inquiry into the shire, following a municipal monitor previously being appointed.
Council chief executive Clare Keenan recently released a statement noting a report would be given to the local government minister next year.
"Earlier in the week I wrote to the executive director of local government to express concern about the cost to council due to the monitor's appointment and my apprehension that the terms of reference were broadening without addressing the ongoing workplace health and safety issue," she said.
"Today we received the official correspondence from the minister that the commission of inquiry will commence on 28 October 2022 and report to the Minister for Local Government by 28 February 2023."
She expects the appointment "will result in a genuine resolution for council".
Councillor Peter Lawless is acting mayor ahead of Wednesday's vote.
He said he was awaiting information on what the commission of inquiry would involve.
"I think there might be some management issues the commission might be interested in," he said.
"I really need to be briefed on what the terms of reference are, I'll see what unfolds this week."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cr Lawless said he understood a female King's Counsel had been appointed.
"I think it's a positive thing, I don't think it needs to be looked at as a negative," he said.
"We've got a relatively new CEO and a huge turnover of staff.
"I think it will be a good opportunity to have a strong look at the organisation and where we're going.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.