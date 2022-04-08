news, local-news,

THE Wodonga and Moira councils will have outside eyes on their culture and behaviour for months after the Victorian Local Government Minister acted on Friday. Shaun Leane announced monitors will be installed at both councils in coming weeks to address fears about governance and the conduct of councillors. "We want to encourage positive practices and stop negative behaviour," he said. The monitors will assess the day-to-day operations of council and regularly report to the minister. The Wodonga overseer will also advise the council on the appointment of a chief executive but will not be party to interviewing candidates for the role that has been vacant since December. Mayor Kev Poulton made a one-sentence statement in response to the intervention, noting it followed the resignation of former deputy mayor Kat Bennett. "We appreciate the minister recognising we are going through a period of change and providing us extra support to guide us through this time as we welcome a new councillor and appoint a new CEO while undertaking our budget preparation for the next financial year," Cr Poulton said. IN OTHER NEWS: The trigger for Mr Leane's step is unclear, but there has long been two voting blocs on the council with one more prepared to challenge staff. Wodonga Council whistleblower Charlie Mitchell, whose actions helped expose waste fee overcharging, applauded Mr Leane's move. "I'm glad to see oversight has been finally put into place for Wodonga Council, given the history of overcharging of ratepayers, the fiasco over Junction Place and the lack of transparency with briefings," he said. Mr Mitchell hopes the process will result in a better culture, respect for staff and greater value for ratepayers. Moira Shire mayor Libro Mustica and chief executive Clare Keenan welcomed the minister's action. Ms Keenan wrote to Mr Leane last week raising concerns about the behaviour of a councillor and sought his urgent assistance after potential code of conduct breaches were not rectified. Yarrawonga councillor Judy Heather told The Border Mail she believed she was the councillor referred to in the statement of Ms Keenan and Cr Mustica. She said there was an incident involving her and Cr Mustica at a council briefing last month and it was being investigated by the police. Cr Mustica also said police were involved in a matter, but did not confirm Cr Heather was subject of the correspondence with Mr Leane. Cr Heather was elected to council as a countback replacement in December and resigned from an earlier stint in 2011 following personality clashes. She said on Friday she had not been made welcome by other councillors but added "I'm not going to bow down and resign". "I'm there to be serving the people and I was there asking questions and they didn't like it," Cr Heather said. Cr Mustica offered a veiled assessment of the situation. "We've had an incredible council in the last five years but in recent months it's been turned upside down," he said. The monitors may be in place between six to 12 months and are likely to attend some council meetings.

