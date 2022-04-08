news, local-news,

BRETT Harvey got a job at Myer Albury 40 years ago for his "gap year" and he has never left. Albury-born-and-bred, Mr Harvey did his Higher School Certificate in 1981, when Myer was advertising for casual staff to work at a new store opening in Albury the following March. "I applied to study social work at university but I wanted a gap year," he said. "After four months I got offered a full-time position and I gladly took it. "I'm passionate about fashion and culture and a department store like Myer was the perfect environment to get exposed to a whole porfolio of different stores and looks. "We used to sell full Moran suites and Persian rugs inlaid with gold thread. "It was the most exclusive shopping destination between Sydney and Melbourne, and it still is!" Starting at Myer Albury on February 15, 1982, Mr Harvey has worked in decorator and lighting, payroll, books, the record bar, homewares, fragrance and visual merchandising. Now working in menswear for the second time, he has fitted generations of Border men for suits. "One customer returned to tell me I'd sold him his lucky suit," Mr Harvey said. "He went for a job interview in that suit and he got the job!" IN OTHER NEWS: Last year Myer and Myer Centrepoint owners announced a plan to refurbish and upgrade the Myer Albury store. Officially opening on Saturday to coincide with 40th birthday celebrations, the refurbishment features a new escalator and lift, improved change rooms and customer amenities. Mr Harvey said bricks and mortar stores and good customer service would never go out of style "Having worked in every part of the store, I know what this store means to the Albury community, and how much the team here love serving our customers - we know they will love the refurbished store," he said. Myer Albury store manager Chris Boneham said the Albury team was excited to open the refurbished store to the community. "It really showcases our brands and extensive offering in the best possible way - in a modern, fresh and bright new layout," he said. "The improvements include new lighting, flooring, fixtures as well as the removal of many existing walls to open up the store, ensuring an even better experience for our loyal customers." Albury City Mayor Cr Kylie King will be joined by Myer general manager Victoria Susan Braidwood and Mr Harvey to officially reopen to store on Saturday at 10am. There will be a DJ, cakes and biscuits, lattes, hot chocolates, chai latte and teas. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/7898a962-2491-4df6-b3a2-3ceb78196487.jpg/r0_266_5230_3221_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg