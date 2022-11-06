The Border Mail
Tozer Construction Group goes into administration

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
November 7 2022 - 10:00am
Corey Tozer

Wagga-based builder Tozer Construction Group has been ordered into external administration after the Federal Court ruled in favour of a contractor that claimed unpaid debts.

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

