The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Crowded House promoters consider options for Gateway Lakes, Wodonga, concert

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
November 7 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowded House is scheduled to bring its Dreamers Are Waiting national tour to the Border in less than a week, but rain and flooding have not helped preparations.

Alternative arrangements are being considered for Sunday's Crowded House concert at Gateway Lakes, Wodonga, given the ongoing wet weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.