Alternative arrangements are being considered for Sunday's Crowded House concert at Gateway Lakes, Wodonga, given the ongoing wet weather.
"Zaccaria Concerts, the promoters, are working through options should the site be unusable for the concert," an event spokesperson said in answer to queries from The Border Mail.
The concert, part of the Always Live series, was still being advertised online at its original venue a week before the November 13 event.
Ticket holders have been speculating the concert might at least require a new location, particularly after the Alpine Valley Vibes festival - originally to be held in Bright the night before Crowded House - was postponed until January.
"Think we'll need boats to attend," one woman joked on Facebook.
