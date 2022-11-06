A wombat seen clinging to a fallen tree in floodwaters downstream of Corowa has been helped back to dry land.
Shane Fletcher, a regular visitor to Corowa from Melbourne, was on his way back from Mulwala with his partner on Saturday after they took their jet skis out on the river when they came across the marsupial in distress.
"I put a call out to the Corowa community page on Facebook and the response was unreal, but unfortunately you could only access the area by boat," he said.
"Luckily one of the women who saw the message, her husband had a little tinny and he decided to bring that down and give us a hand.
"We were able to get the boat close to where he was and he was able to climb up.
"We took it about 300 metres up the river on the opposite side to dry land and got him out of the boat there."
The rescue took more than two hours and Mr Fletcher said it was eye-opening to see the impacts the flooding has had on wildlife.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
