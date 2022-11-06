Police investigate grog fuelled violence during Bright Rod Run weekend

Police have responded to several alcohol related fights during the Bright Rod Run weekend, but are pleased with the overall behaviour of attendees.
Thousands of people have attended the town for the event, which has in the past been marred by violence.
The event is due to finish on Sunday night.
Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said the majority of people had been well behaved.
"We are investigating a small number of alcohol related incidents, which happened later on during the nights when the majority of people had gone home," he said.
"There were a few alcohol related altercations between drunken males.
"It was only a small number of people who caused us issues.
"The official event in Pioneer Park was run really well."
Senior Sergeant Incoll said the sheer volume of people had meant a public drinking ban was unable to be enforced.
The event provides a major economic boost to the region, with accommodation providers booked out.
