The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police investigate grog fuelled violence during Bright Rod Run weekend

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 6 2022 - 4:33pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People lined the streets of Bright to watch the cars during the hot rod event. Picture by Justen Hazeldene

Police have responded to several alcohol related fights during the Bright Rod Run weekend, but are pleased with the overall behaviour of attendees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.