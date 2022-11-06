The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga police put in danger during bumbling attempt to steal motorbike

By Wodonga Court
November 7 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga police put in danger during bumbling attempt to steal motorbike

A man has been jailed for at least seven months after being caught in a bumbling but dangerous attempt to steal a motorbike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.