Wodonga police put in danger during bumbling attempt to steal motorbike

A man has been jailed for at least seven months after being caught in a bumbling but dangerous attempt to steal a motorbike.
Wodonga police were conducting checks in a bid to locate a missing person at a block of units early Wednesday morning.
They heard a loud noise coming from a nearby at the unit block about 1am and spotted a maroon Toyota Camry.
The driver, Joe Gugliandolo, 29, was attempting to reverse a hire trailer down the driveway with a $27,000 Triumph motorbike on the back.
The Toyota did not have a towball, with the hire trailer attached to the vehicle by a rope.
The trailer jackknifed off the car and ended up on the lawn of the front unit.
"The vehicle then made an attempt to reverse at high speed out of the driveway towards police members who had now got behind the divisional van for safety," police said.
"The Camry became impaled on a bollard protecting an electrical box with both rear wheels off the ground and was extensively damaged."
Gugliandolo, who has extensive priors, attempted to get out of the crashed car through the driver's side window.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He tried to get over a fence and dropped ice in a garden while fleeing.
"The offender resisted arrest but was overpowered by police," a spokesman said.
"Weapons were also located in the Camry."
Gugliandolo was taken into custody before being charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, disqualified driving and motor vehicle theft.
He also faced charges of handling stolen goods, drug possession, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of the trailer.
Gugliandolo appeared before the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where guilty pleas were entered.
The 29-year-old was sentenced to a minimum jail term of seven months with a 13-month maximum.
Gugliandolo has a string of priors for serious offences in Victoria, NSW and South Australia.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.