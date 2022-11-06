YOUR SAY: Where's the funding for more hospital staff and equipment?

Europeans will soon find out the limitations of solar and wind power in the short dark days of the northern winter when their gas storages run out. Ironically those renewable sources of energy including hydro are most affected by the extremes of climate we are now seeing as a result of decades of fossil fuel burning. Even more ironic is that we will need to burn even more of them to survive the dark and dangerous times ahead, but may be thankful that the shortages and high prices of gas are also man-made!

