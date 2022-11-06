The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Where's the funding for more hospital staff and equipment?

By Letters to the Editor
November 7 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Media interest was high when the NSW and Victorian premiers came together at Albury hospital late last month. Picture by Mark Jesser

Money needed to run hospital

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.