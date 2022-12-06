The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

New Wodonga councillor Danny Chamberlain outlines stance on vote for mayor and party politics

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 6 2022 - 6:23pm, first published 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An overwhelmed Danny Chamberlain at his Baranduda workplace after securing his position on Wodonga Council via a countback conducted by the Victorian Election Commission. Picture by James Wiltshire

NEW Wodonga councillor Danny Chamberlain won't say who he will support to be the city's next mayor but he wants the next leader to be decided on December 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.