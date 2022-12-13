Rosie Arnel must have thought this moment would never arrive.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The pair started the endurance event, under the name But A Dream, which is set to take around two months to finish, on Monday.
Mrs Arnel's brother-in-law Dean Arnel travelled to support the duo and said they were well prepared.
"I think the mental aspect is the biggest challenge they're facing," he said.
Updates on Mrs Arnel's and Ms Lawrence's progress will be provided on But A Dream's Instagram and Facebook feeds.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.