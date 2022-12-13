The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga rowing duo Rosie Arnel and Angela Lawrence commence 4800-kilometre Atlantic Challenge

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's Angela Lawrence and Rosie Arnel are raising money for the McGrath Foundation under team name But A Dream as part of an unassisted rowing challenge from Spain to Antigua and Barbuda. Picture by Atlantic Campaigns

Rosie Arnel must have thought this moment would never arrive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.