Lifesaving technology for newborns in perinatal care is on the way for Wodonga hospital, thanks to a significant donation made by a late local.
More than $110,000 was donated to the Albury Wodonga Health Special Care Nursery by a single benefactor, Albury resident Ken Everett, who died last year.
The donation comes amid the Albury Wodonga Health Foundation's Christmas appeal. It will fund a resuscitation unit with thermoregulation technology known as a 'panda cot' for the maternity ward, with allocation of remaining funds to be decided in the new year.
"He would be absolutely delighted that the money has come into this hospital and what use it is going to be put to in the form of a new crib," said Mr Everett's friend and the executor of his will, Jim Hislop.
"About four years ago he asked me what he should do with his estate, and I suggested that this hospital would be as good a place as any."
The donation was made in person on Monday. Mr Hislop held a black-and-white photograph of his late friend serving as a pilot in the Royal Air Force, and spoke of the relationship between the two families that inspired the donation.
"The only connection I know of is his love for my two grandchildren. He and his wife would give them birthday presents, Christmas presents, presents at other times. He fell in love with them and said he wanted to do something for children," Mr Hislop said.
"It will go a long way to our Special Care Nursery," Albury Wodonga Health Board chairman Matt Burke said, accepting a cheque for $111,256.32.
A second donation of $70,000 from Mr Everett's estate was made to veteran support not-for-profit Soldier On to assist veterans in their transitions between service and civil life.
"His own experience in the British air force was not too good, and it hasn't been particularly good for Australia either for our servicemen," Mr Hislop said.
"He'd be smiling up there."
