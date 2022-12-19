Albury police are continuing to investigate a car theft at Baker Motors worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
A black Mercedes was driven into a bush and a silver GLE400D worth more than $140,000 was rammed into bollards.
The thieves then stole two other Mercedes, one of which was later found in an Albury car park.
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said a white Mercedes van was still missing.
"Investigations are ongoing and the vehicle is still outstanding," he said.
"We urge the community to contact us if there's information out there."
Anyone who can assist Albury police with the investigation is asked to call (02) 6023 9299 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
