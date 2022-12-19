The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border tennis talent Sam Groth to be sworn in as new Victorian parliament meets for the first time

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 19 2022 - 6:00pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback: Sam Groth as an 18 year-old in 2005. He had left Albury the year before to pursue tennis opportunities in Melbourne. He be in sworn in as member of the Victorian parliament on Tuesday.

THE Border's tennis export turned MP Sam Groth will make his inaugural speech in Victoria's parliament on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.