THE Border's tennis export turned MP Sam Groth will make his inaugural speech in Victoria's parliament on Tuesday.
The new MP for Nepean is one of six Lower House members elected last month due to give their first orations after parliament is officially opened by the governor.
Fresh Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland will have her maiden speech in February.
Meanwhile, Groth, who grew up in Corowa and Albury, has become part of the Coalition's shadow cabinet.
The Liberal MP has the portfolios of youth and tourism, sport and events.
Nationals member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy will be the spokesman on water and consumer affairs.
Liberal member for Benambra Bill Tilley is no longer part of the shadow cabinet.
He tended fishing, boating, regional cities and border communities under Matthew Guy who has been replaced as Liberal leader by John Pesutto.
Meanwhile, the NSW parliament will return on Wednesday for an unexpected sitting.
Premier Dominic Perrottet has sought the recall to allow for legislation relating to energy bills to be passed by the parliament.
The Energy and Utilities Administration (Amendment) Bill 2022 will allow the government to put a temporary cap on the price of coal used for domestic electricity generation at $125 a tonne.
Finalisation of the bill follows a national cabinet meeting last week where there was agreement to put a ceiling on coal and gas prices to reduce pressure on electricity bills.
It is unclear if Albury MP Justin Clancy will be required to travel to Sydney for the sitting.
